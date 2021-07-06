Michigan Made spirits to satisfy every palate
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:01:47-04
Michigan offers something to please every type of palette when it comes to adult beverages.
Franklin Dohanyos with "From Michigan, With Love" showcases some unique Michigan-made drinks from Frankenmuth Brewery, Burgdorf's Winery, and St. Ambrose Cellars.
