Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Michigan Made spirits to satisfy every palate

Videos
Michigan Made spirits to satisfy every palate
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:01:47-04

Michigan offers something to please every type of palette when it comes to adult beverages.

Franklin Dohanyos with "From Michigan, With Love" showcases some unique Michigan-made drinks from Frankenmuth Brewery, Burgdorf's Winery, and St. Ambrose Cellars.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time