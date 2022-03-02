There's nothing sweeter than treats from the Mitten! Franklin Dohanyos joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two more Michigan-made products that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth, Sleeping Bear Farms and Devon's Mackinac Island Fudge.
Michigan Made: Sleeping Bear Farms & Devon's Mackinac Island Fudge
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 10:35:26-05
