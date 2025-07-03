Michigan Made: Mary Brady and Four Crows

Franklin Dohanyos, with From Michigan, With Love, spoke to Todd and Michelle over Zoom to share products from Michigan chef Mary Brady and Four Crows!

Milford-based Mary Brady, certified executive chef, has a new book available: Looking Back, Cooking Forward. She has over 30 years in the restaurant business, and worked alongside her late husband, Tom, at their restaurant, Diamond Jim Brady's bistro bar in Novi.

Her book is full of recipes, photos, and stories from her days in the restaurant. The book is 100% made in Michigan, including the printing.

She is also the second woman in the state of Michigan to earn certified executive chef status by the American Culinary Federation!

Four Crows Creative was opened in 2018 by Todd Johnsons after his wife's death from cancer. Based out of Spring Lake, Todd purchased a laser cutter and used is four-decades-experience in graphic art to create beautiful artwork! It also provided good therapy.

His art has been sold all over the United States and in 11 countries worldwide. His most popular item is the "My Little Beekeeper" miniature bee keeper model kits with scaled-down accurate parts.

His custom-designed lamps and other pieces are built to order and can be personalized Find his work on Etsy!

