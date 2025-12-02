Michigan Latino Restaurant Association holding first fundraiser event

West Michigan's Latin American culture and the restaurant industry behind it is ever-growing and fondly celebrated year-round. The Michigan Latino Restaurant Association is holding a first-of-its-kind event, uniting and empowering entrepreneurs in the Latino restaurant industry by celebrating these rich heritages and enjoy good food.

"Posada Latina" will be held Saturday, December 13 beginning at 6 P.M. at Plaza Mexico, located at 3375 Division Ave in Wyoming.

13 local Latin American restaurants will be participating in the festivities, featuring a variety of cuisine options. There will also be Latin-inspired holiday cocktails at a cash bar, and live entertainment from MexiCuba.

Event proceeds will go back to the Michigan Latino Restaurant Association, where they will be able to provide business development workshops, mentorship programs, and advocacy efforts within the West Michigan community.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Michigan Latino Restaurant Association Paola Carlson and Mary Alvarez visited the Morning Mix while bringing a variety of menu items to be expected at the event!

