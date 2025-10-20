Bryan's Big Swim takes aim at Lake Superior and Lake Michigan in 2026

Dr. Bryan Huffman is a Holland-area ophthalmologist and open-water endurance athlete who uses his marathon swims, known as "Bryan's Big Swims," to raise money for the Holland Aquatic Center Foundation's scholarship fund, helping provide free or reduced-cost swim lessons to local children.

Huffman has been planning and executing swims across all five Great Lakes over the past few years. He successfully swam across Lake Erie in June of 2024 and completed 30 of the 35 miles across Lake Huron just a few months ago before ending that swim.

He already holds a Triple Crown of Open Water having completed swims across the English Channel, the 20 Bridges Swim (around Manhattan), and the Catalina Channel.

Now he is planning to swim Lake Ontario and Lake Michigan in 2026 under Marathon Swimming Federation Rules.

These swims aren't just for fun - they are part of a fund raising effort to provide youth swim lesson scholarships. Donations are accepted through the Holland Aquatic Center to help provide these lessons for children.

Join Bryan's Facebook group to keep up with his journey!

