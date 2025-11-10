Michigan author's latest release honors real-life Sunfield Township family

Michigan author Tom Huggler has released 20 nonfiction books and two novels. Set in the spring of 1862, his most recent release, The Woman She Left Behind , is a historical fiction novel about widow Rachel Barnum, who leaves her three children with her hired man to travel 600 miles down the Mississippi River with the second Michigan cavalry to find her son on a Missouri battlefield during the Civil War.

Rachel Barnum and her family were real individuals, living in Sunfield Township off Shaytown Road. Authors Notes are included in the book, which detail the meticulous research Tom had been keeping for over 20 years in learning about the family's history. Rachel Barnum lived a full life, passing away in 1918 at 96 years old.

The Woman She Left Behind retails for $19.99 and is available for purchase online and in bookstores.

Tom sat down with Todd to discuss the novel and research into the Barnum family's story.

