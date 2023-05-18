MI Vacay: Have a family adventure in the great outdoors of Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gaylord, Michigan is the perfect place to take the entire family to explore the great outdoors. With many outdoor activities like biking, fishing, viewing wildlife, golfing, and beyond, there's something for everyone.

For those who are seeking an adventure in the wilderness or on the water, the recreational spaces of Gaylord are the perfect place to play!

Gaylord is home to over 90 inland lakes and the headwaters of five major rivers, which makes it the perfect destination for watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, and so much more.

For those who prefer solid ground, Gaylord is a premier hiking and biking destination with several notable trails, including the newly expanded North Central State Trail that runs from Gaylord to Mackinaw City.

The Pigeon River Country State Forest is a hidden gem for the community and contains over 114,000 acres of state land with trails, rivers, lakes and one of the largest free-roaming elk herds east of the Mississippi.

Not to mention Gaylord is a premiere golfing destination, home to resorts like Treetops.

Learn more about what awaits in Gaylord by visiting gaylordmichigan.net.