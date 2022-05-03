Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

MI Vacay: Gaylord is the place to be for outdoor adventures

Videos
MI Vacay: Visit Gaylord for an outdoor adventure
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 10:50:42-04

It's National Travel and Tourism Week, and those who love Pure Michigan are more than likely familiar with the Gaylord area, especially those who love the great outdoors. For those who are seeking an adventure in the wilderness or on the water, the recreational spaces of Gaylord are the perfect place to play!

Gaylord is home to over 90 inland lakes and the headwaters of five major rivers, which makes it the perfect destination for watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, and so much more.

For those who prefer solid ground, Gaylor is a premier hiking and biking destination with several notable trails, including the newly expanded North Central State Trail that runs from Gaylord to Mackinaw City.

The Pigeon River Country State Forest is a hidden gem for the community and contains over 114,000 acres of state land with trails, rivers, lakes and one of the largest free-roaming elk herds east of the Mississippi.

Learn more about what awaits in Gaylord by visiting gaylordmichigan.net.

MI Vacay is sponsored by Gaylord CVB.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-WED.jpg

Weather