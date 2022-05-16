"MI Library is Now" brings more digital content and programs to Kent District Library

There have been many changes over the past couple of years with the pandemic forcing systemic changes in how we go about our day-to-day lives, especially when it comes to digital content. Now even more digital content is available from Kent District Library through a campaign called MI Library is Now.

MI Library is Now is an awareness campaign for the MI-83 ARPA Grant Project highlighting the essential nature and evolution of libraries to meet the needs of the public. The purpose of this project is to enhance safe library services and programs available to the public of Michigan to further pandemic recovery efforts in our communities.

Through the MI-83 Project, public libraries in all 83 Michigan counties are eligible for increased digital eContent from Overdrive (digital distributor of eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines, and streaming video titles), and technology tools and equipment to help facilitate recovery from the economic and health effects of COVID-19.

Kent District Library will now have an even more extensive library in the following areas:

● Audio & e-Books - Overdrive content in education, health, job skills, and more

● Online programs - New and improved virtual programming

● Outdoor programs - Safe and fun programs outside

● Chromebooks & Surface Pros - Computers for library and home checkout

Funding for this project is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan, an agency of the Michigan Department of Education

Learn more by saving MiLibraryIsNow.com.