Mi Gente Beer collaboration shines a light on Latinx and Hispanic brewers

Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 16, 2023
City Built Brewing Company is highlighting the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx brewers in Grand Rapids with a brand-new collaboration.

In addition to showcasing the flavor and culture of expert brewers, the Mi Gente beer collaboration also distributes some of the company’s profits to causes supporting Hispanic and Latinx communities, according to CBBC.

It’s part of an effort to give back and deepen connections between consumers and brewers.

CBBC invites other breweries to join the Mi Gente collaboration. To learn more and join in on the collaboration, visit migentebeer.com.

