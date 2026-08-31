MI College Match Launches in Michigan, Flipping the College Application Process

MICHIGAN — Michigan's college admission process is getting turned on its head. MI College Match, a new statewide program from the Michigan College Access Network and EAB, officially launched this week, flipping the traditional application process by having colleges proactively offer acceptance to students instead of the other way around.

Here's how it works: rather than filling out applications, students upload their high school transcript and answer a short survey about their interests and preferences. Colleges then review those anonymized profiles and extend admission and financial aid offers directly, bypassing the traditional application process altogether.

Twenty colleges are taking part in this first round, five of them right here in West Michigan: Montcalm Community College, Kalamazoo College, Aquinas College, Davenport University and Calvin University. Organizers say that local participation matters because finding the right fit is about more than academics.

"Finding the right college is more than just academic programs," organizers said. "Some students may thrive at a small private college; others might be excited about living in a bigger city like Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo. We think students should be making decisions that are best for them, using all the available information. This is a low-pressure way to learn about the wide variety of schools that are out there."

One of the program's central goals is reaching students who may not have pictured themselves going to college in the first place. Filling out a traditional application can be intimidating, especially for first-generation students without a parent who's navigated the process before. Getting an offer before ever applying, organizers say, can be validating, relieving pressure and opening up possibilities students hadn't considered for themselves.

MI College Match is designed to work alongside a student's school counselor or college adviser, and is now part of College Bound Michigan, a year-long suite of initiatives supporting counselors as they guide students through college and career planning. Families interested in participating should contact their school's counseling team to see if their school is taking part, and can learn more at micollegematch.com.

The program isn't done growing. Organizers say it's not too late for additional high schools or colleges to join, noting some schools weren't ready for this year's launch but have already committed to joining in fall 2027. High schools and higher ed institutions can find FAQs and other resources built specifically for them at micollegematch.com.