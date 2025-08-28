MeXo chef Oscar Moreno participating in Taste of Hope

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been the leading cancer-fighting organization in the United States, ensuring that advocacy, research, and patient support are at the forefront to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and end it as a whole.

The organization's leading culinary event, Taste of Hope, features some of West Michigan's esteemed chefs and popular restaurants in the culinary scene across the region. This year's event will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on October 29 at 5:30 P.M.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $200, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

One of the event's chefs, Oscar Moreno from MeXo, visited the Morning Mix to share Shrimp Aguachile Negro, featuring shrimp cured in lime juice in aguachile, and Mahi-Mahi with sphered avocado salsa, cucumber salad, and achiote rice.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more event information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok