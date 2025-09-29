Mercy Veterinary Coalition holding pet photography contest for mobile clinic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mercy Veterinary Coalition is a group of veterinary professionals who work alongside local shelters and rescues to ensure that every animal in West Michigan has access to quality veterinary care.

The coalition recently received a grant for a mobile vet clinic, furthering the reach of the organization across the area. The new mobile vet clinic will also be able to perform surgeries and x-rays.

The coalition is currently holding a contest to have your pet professionally photographed to be included in the vehicle's outer wrap! The contest runs until October 3, and public voting will take place October 6 through 10. There are 15 spots available to win!

The contest rules are as follows:



There is a $20 non-refundable entry donation to Mercy Veterinary Coalition, able to be paid via PayPal or QR code on their Facebook page. Checks can be mailed to 2730 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.

Fill out the Google Form with your current pet photo, which will then be posted on Mercy Veterinary Coalition's Facebook page to be used for voting. Each photo entry must only contain one pet.

Multiple pets per household may be entered, but only one pet per household is eligible to win. Dogs, cats, and rabbits are the only eligible animals.

If your pet is voted as a winner, they will have their photo professionally taken to be used in creating the van wrap, and a photo release form will be required. Winners must be willing to travel to the Grand Rapids area for the photograph.

Mercy Veterinary Coaliton Executive Director Stacie Kreiser and Board Member Linda Kaufman visited the Morning Mix to talk about the new mobile clinic and contest!

Visit mercyvetcoalition.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok