Merchants and Makers prepares for 2026 market season

Merchants and Makers is not your average craft show. Featuring live music, food trucks, and more, the beloved shopping event brings local artisans and the community together for a fun-filled afternoon across West Michigan.

The holiday season may be over as well, but that doesn't stop Merchants and Makers from continuing to plan their market events! The 2026 lineup is officially here, and vendor applications will open in mid-January.

2026 takes Merchants and Makers to the following locations:



Sunday, May 17 - Fulton Spring Market

Saturday, May 30 - John Ball Zoo

Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1 - Coast Guard Festival

Saturday, August 22 and Sunday August 23 - Return to the River

Saturday, September 19, September 26, October 3 - ArtPrize Markets

Sunday, November 1 - Fulton Street Holiday Market

Saturday, November 14 - Holland Civic Center Place

Merchants and Makers also has an online Maker Directory, where those interested in continuing to support the makers in the "off season" can do so year-round!

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

