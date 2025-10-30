Merchants and Makers prepare for holiday shopping season

The holiday shopping season is already gearing up, and Merchants and Makers is no exception to that. While offering multiple markets year-round and bringing hundreds of local artisans along, community engagement is set to ramp up this November, ensuring that for every dollar spent, about $.67 stays local with a small business in comparison to $.43 when purchased from a non-local business.

The market will set up shop at the Fulton Street Market, 1145 Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Sunday, November 2.

Later, the Market will be at the Holland Civic Center on Saturday, November 15 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

And in support of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the Market will be at Silva's Big Room from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. on November 28 and 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on November 29.

As with any Merchants and Makers event, live music, food trucks, and various entertainment will accompany the Market. There is something to be found for anyone!

Market Director Shyle Lyons returned to the Mix and brought artist Eleanore Lubbers to share more.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information as well as a list of future events!

