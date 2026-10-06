Menopause Awareness Month: Dr. Diana Bitner highlights growing treatment choices

October is Menopause Awareness Month, and Dr. Diana Bitner says the theme is simple: know your menopause and know your options. Bitner is a board-certified OB/GYN and co-founder of True. Women's Health in Grand Rapids.

Bitner says hot flashes get the attention, but many women have other symptoms they don't connect to menopause: mood changes, joint aches and pains, fatigue, poor sleep, brain fog and weight gain. She says the hormonal changes also affect internal organs, and conditions like heart disease can develop silently. In her view, noticing symptoms is a chance to learn your risks and make changes early.

The options keep growing. Bitner says a healthy lifestyle is the foundation. From there, women can consider menopause hormone therapy, a newer class of non-hormonal medications for women who can't take estrogen, cognitive behavioral therapy, or acupuncture. Bitner and her partner, Dr. Celia Egan, are hosting a special event on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Finding a knowledgeable provider matters. Bitner points women to the Menopause Society, formerly the North American Menopause Society, which offers a way to find a certified menopause provider nearby.

True. Women's Health also shares free education on its YouTube channel and at truewomenshealth.com.

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