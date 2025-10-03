Meijer lifts up local brands in partnership

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer has all you need for your everyday grocery trip, but did you know that Meijer partners with local brands across the Midwest?

These partnerships, featuring locally-made products, allow small businesses to grow while providing high-quality items to customers. Local Supplier Field Coordinator for Meijer Kasey Blueitt and oHy co-founder and CEO Trent Hartwig visited the Morning Mix with a plethora of goodies to share more about the impact of these partnerships.

Visit meijer.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok