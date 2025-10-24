Meijer keeps prices low on holiday season gifts

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Halloween may not be here yet, but Meijer is already thinking ahead to Christmas, featuring top toys and gifts for the holiday season including LEGO, Barbie, and more.

This year's Toy Guide has already arrived in mailboxes, and includes gifts in $10, $20, or $30.

Back this year are Santa Bucks coupons during select weeks in November and December, as well as double mPerks on toys through November 4.

There is truly a lot to look forward to as 2025 approaches its final months! Cascade Meijer store director Elvir Tabakovic visited the Morning Mix to share more.

