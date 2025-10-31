Meijer bakeries are stocked and ready for your fall parties!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This fall, make Meijer your one-stop-shop for all your party needs! They have everything you'll need for Halloween this weekend, tailgating this fall, or celebrating anything else year-round!

Meijer bakeries feature pre-made, ready-to-go items that can be picked up at any location as well as provide made-to-order custom cakes. They also have custom party trays and charcuterie boards that can be tailored to each guest's needs.

Rochelle Bird, Meijer Bakery Buyer, visited the Morning Mix with a variety of sweet treats to share more!

To learn more or order custom cakes, visit meijer.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok