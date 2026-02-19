Meet two of the artists performing at Guiding Light Live!

Guiding Light Works is preparing for their annual "Guiding Light Live" concert event, where all proceeds benefit the organization's addiction and recovery programs for West Michigan men and women.

The concert is an acoustic performance series from Glen Phillips, Ralson Bowles, Michael Crittenden, and Louise Coombe. The event will also feature a silent auction.

Guiding Light Live will be held at St. Cecilia Music Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026 beginning at 4 P.M. It is expected to end at 6:30 P.M.

Ralson and Michael spoke with Todd and Michelle about the upcoming event, and gave us a special performance as well!

Visit guidinglightworks.org/live to purchase tickets.

