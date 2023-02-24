Meet the 2023 Tulip Time Poster Contest winner, Kristin Doversberger

Tulip Time Festival announced the winner of the 2023 Tulip Time Poster Contest on Thursday night at the First Bloem event.

Kristin Doversberger’s “Talk of the Town,” a paint and paper collage, won the contest.

Copies of Doversberger’s work will be available for sale at the Tulip Time Festival office in downtown Holland and online at tuliptime.com/shop, along with other merchandise and souvenirs based on the “Talk of the Town” painting.

Doversberger grew up in Indiana and earned her BFA from Indiana University, with a minor in graphic design. She studied painting, drawing, and printmaking, all of which can be seen in her work and in her playful mixes of color and texture. More recently, she’s experimented with a more illustrative style.

Doversberger and her family—husband Mike and sons Thomas and Brooks—recently moved to Holland, Michigan, right on the shores of Lake Macatawa and not far from Lake Michigan. She’s excited about her new community and is eager to get more involved with the local art museums, historical society, and architectural preservation efforts.

Tulip Time will take place May 6 - 14.

For a complete schedule of events and to purchase any Tulip Time 2023 merchandise, visit tuliptime.com.