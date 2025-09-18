Meet 30+ local authors at the Trial of Michigan Authors event in Muskegon

Looking for something new to read? Michigan has many talented authors, and over 30 of them will be gathered in one place for the Trail of Michigan Authors event in Muskegon.

Hosted by the Friends of Hackley Library, readers can travel to Barnes and Noble Muskegon to meet local authors at this one-of-a-kind bookfair event on September 27.

Authors attending include Jonathan Rand, children’s author of the wildly popular Michigan Chillers and American Chillers, Tirzah Price, young adult author of The Jane Austen Murder Mysteries Series and Darcy Mysteries Series, romnatasy author Monica Amore, and many others.

Be sure to mention Bookfair ID 12884383 or mention supporting Hackley Library at checkout so a percentage of the purchase benefits Friends of Hackley Public Library.

The Trail of Michigan Authors event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

