Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: Working your first-last job during retirement

Videos
Mattson Financial: Your first-last job in retirement
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 10:18:48-04

When you're winding down your career and heading toward retirement, it should be a time to reflect on all you've accomplished during your working years.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services reflect on the first job they had, and how that experience can impact people getting their first-last job during retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time