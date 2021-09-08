Mattson Financial: Working your first-last job during retirement

When you're winding down your career and heading toward retirement, it should be a time to reflect on all you've accomplished during your working years.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services reflect on the first job they had, and how that experience can impact people getting their first-last job during retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.