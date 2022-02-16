Mattson Financial: Setting a date for retirement

Watch
It's something people dream about for years, but once the decision is made to set a retirement date, there may still be a bit of work to do!

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team for Mattson Financial Services, run a financial firm that's been helping people retire successfully. They discuss what people should consider before marking their calendar for retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

