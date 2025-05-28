Mattson Financial: hidden healthcare costs in retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When you think about retirement, what comes to mind? Travel? More time with family? What about healthcare costs?

If that wasn't at the top of your list, you're not alone. The truth is, healthcare expenses are one of the biggest wildcards in retirement planning.

Laurel and Taylor Steward, part of the family team at Mattson Financial Services, visited the Morning Mix to share how retirees can build smarter, more secure retirement strategies with hidden healthcare costs.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: <b>Facebook</b>, <b>Instagram</b>, & <b>TikTok</b>