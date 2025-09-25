Mattson Financial: Getting paid in retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine working your entire life, saving diligently, and then suddenly realizing your income has stopped while the bills continue.

That's the reality for many in retirement, and it's why the number one concern for many American retirees is running out of money. So, how can you create a lifetime income you can count on - income that keeps coming in, no matter how long you live?

The father/daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward from Mattson Financial Services visited the Morning Mix to share tips and strategies to continue getting paid in retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer, or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok