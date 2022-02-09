Mattson Financial: Achieving Milestones in Retirement

Some people would rather ignore their birthdays once they get to a certain age, but there's still some significance to those milestones when hitting 50, 60, and even 70 when it comes to retirement.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial, explain some of the benefits to getting older, and if there's a magic number to look forward to when retiring.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.