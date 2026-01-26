Mathnasium Family Fun Days explore learning opportunities

Whether you excel at the subject or have struggled with it, everyone has something to say about mathematics. Mathnasium Learning Centers offer robust tutoring programs for students of all grade levels, whether they are seeking to catch up or get ahead of their classes. With customized learning plans for every skill level and student's situation, Mathnasium instructors are here to help.

In West Michigan, Mathnasium has two locations in Grandville at 4693 Wilson Ave SW and Northview at 5200 E Beltline Ave NE. Each location will be hosting a Family Fun Day, where students and families can visit the centers from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. on both days to tour the facilities, meet the staff, and see if Mathnasium Learning Centers are right for students regardless of where they are in their math journey.

The Family Fun Days will be held January 31 at the Grandville location and February 21 at the Northview location. Both events are free to attend.

Britney DeYoung, Center Director for Mathnasium of Grandville and Joel Knox, owner and part-time instructor at Mathnasium of West Michigan, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit mathnasium.com to learn more. You can also follow Mathnasium of Grand Rapids West on Facebook.

