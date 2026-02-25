Master Arts Theatre presents "The Women of Lockerbie"

Master Arts Theatre is a performing arts organization that bridges the Christian church and the arts to the greater Grand Rapids community, providing performances in training, rehearsing, and practices in in the theater. A community theater that accepts all ability levels of the craft, Master Arts Theatre has been servicing the Grand Rapids area for over 40 years.

The Theatre's latest production, "The Women of Lockerbie", will take the stage on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from February 27 through March 14. The production by Deborah Brevoort is based on the true story of the 1988 Pan Am 103 terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland, and follows Madeline Livingston searching for her son's remains and navigating the event's aftermath and grief journey. The Master Arts Theatre production is directed by Colleen Thompson.

Shows run at 7:30 P.M. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with a 2 P.M. matinee on Saturdays in addition.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $19.50 for seniors and students.

Coleen Thompson and Susie Finkbeiner visited the Morning Mix to discuss the powerful show.

Visit masterarts.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok