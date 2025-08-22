MaRynn Taylor Brings Her Michigan Roots with New Album "MaRynn"

From the small town of Rockford to the stages of Nashville and beyond, country music artist MaRynn Taylor is making a name for herself. Taylor is celebrating her Michigan roots with the release of her new self-titled debut album, MaRynn, and a special stop in Saginaw.

Born and raised in Michigan, Taylor's love for music started at a young age. She's often cited the influence of The Great Lakes and the "country lifestyle" that surrounded her. After a pivotal trip to Nashville at age 12, she knew her path was set. She made the move to Music City at 17, and her career quickly took off. She signed a record deal with Black River Entertainment and has since been named a CMT "Next Woman of Country."

Her new album, MaRynn, which released today, is a 12-song collection that reflects on her journey, a "coming-of-age story" that she co-wrote while on tour with Kelsea Ballerini. The album features fan-favorite songs like "Dirty Blonde" and "Same Girl Same."Taylor is bringing her new music on the road and will be returning to her home state. Michigan fans can catch her live on November 22 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, where she'll be performing alongside Chris Young.

Connect with MaRynn:

Website: https://www.marynntaylormusic.com/

Instagram: @marynntaylor

Twitter: @MaRynn_Taylor

