Margeaux chef Kelsey Winter-Troutwine participating in Taste of Hope

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been the leading cancer-fighting organization in the United States, ensuring that advocacy, research, and patient support are at the forefront to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and end it as a whole.

The organization's leading culinary event, Taste of Hope, features some of West Michigan's esteemed chefs and popular restaurants in the culinary scene across the region. This year's event will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on October 29 at 5:30 P.M.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $175 with the code Early Bird.

One of the event's chefs, Kelsey Winter-Troutwine from Margeaux, visited the Morning Mix with ACS Event Director Caralee Waswick to share a delicious escargot recipe!

Snails Bourguignonne/Escargot a la Bourgiugnonne

Ingredients:



24 each snails from France (Helix Pomatia)

2 Sticks of Butter

3 tbs Freshly Chopped Garlic

2 tbs Freshly Chopped Parsley

1tbs Pernod Liqueur or Absinthe

1 tsp Lemon Juice

Pinch of White Pepper

Instructions:



Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Take the snails out of the can and rinse off the liquid in which they were packed. Divide the snails among four small ovenproof dishes. (If you have those six-pocket snail dishes, put one snail in each pocket). Combine (at room temperature) all the other ingredients and mix well. Divide among the four baking dishes, right over the snails. Put the dishes into the oven on the top shelf and bake for eight to ten minutes, until the sauce is bubbling. Also, warm the French bread while this is going on. Serve immediately with French bread and, if you like, a chilled Chablis--the perfect wine for this perfect appetizer.

Serves four.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more event information.

