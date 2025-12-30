Maple Hill Golf's annual liquidation sale returns this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Winter may have returned with a full force earlier this week in West Michigan, but that means that now is a perfect opportunity to stock up on golf supply savings from Maple Hill Golf!

The shop's annual liquidation sale is returning January 2 through 4 at Aquinas College's Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center, located at 1580 Fulton Street East in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Golf Show has been canceled for 2026, meaning this is one of the few opportunities to save on liquidation inventory and pricing. Exclusive overstock will also be featured as part of the sale.

Hours for the sale will vary by day:



Friday, January 2: 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Saturday, January 3: 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Sunday, January 4: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The event is ticketed with $5 admission for adults. Children 12 and under get in for free, plus there is an opportunity for free admission with a non-perishable food donation, all benefitting Secom Ministries.

Maple Hill Golf owner Bob Kitchen returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the sale.

Visit maplehillgolf.com for more information.

