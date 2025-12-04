Maple Hill Golf brings discounts and deals this holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In recent years, you may have heard of people asking for experience gifts over physical gifts for the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Golf is leading the trend of experience gifts, and whether you are shopping for warmer weather ahead or looking to try something different, Maple Hill Golf's pre-paid indoor simulator packages offer heated driving ranges and allow golfers to play all year long.

This season, Maple Hill Golf is also offering their "spend $120, save up to $300" gift card deal, which can be used towards clubs, apparel, golf balls, or lessons. They offer both in-store and online support, and their staff is able to help for each individual customer's budget.

Whether you are a beginner to a seasoned pro, Maple Hill Golf has plenty to offer this holiday season! Owner Bob Kitchen visited the Mix with a variety of products to share more.

Visit maplehillgolf.com for more information, or visit their storefront at 5555 Ivanrest Ave. in Grandville!

