Make your smile bright with Power Swabs

Want to look younger, healthier, and more confident at your next holiday gathering? Thanks to Power Swabs, you can get rid of yellow stains and make your smile shine bright in less than a week.

Lifestyle expert Amy Vanderoef joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show how Power Swabs works to give you whiter teeth in less than five minutes, and six shades whiter in six days.

For a limited time, Power Swabs offers a deal exclusively for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Call 800-663-7516 and receive a Power Swabs kit 50 percent off with free shipping plus a free quick-stick.

To learn more, visit powerswabs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Power Swabs.