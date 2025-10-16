Make strides against breast cancer at this year's walk

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The American Cancer Society continues to impact cancer survivors, previvors, family members, and friends impacted by the disease. Local events are held year-round to not only raise money for research, but to also celebrate survivors.

This year, the annual Making Strides walk will take place Saturday, April 18 at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. Activities begin at 8 A.M., while the walk begins at 10 A.M.

Through Making Strides, participants can lead a team, join an existing team, or participate by themselves. Local businesses including Berger Chevrolet are participating in the event as a team, echoing the statement that cancer affects everyone - from the survivors to supporters.

Making Strides is free to attend, but participants must register.

Emily LaCroix, Executive Ambassador for Berger Chevrolet and Senior Development Manager for ACS, Kaela Chambers, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and its impact in West Michigan.

Learn more or register at makingstrideswalk.org.

