Make candles, lotions, and scrubs at LIMA House

Candlemaking started as a hobby for two local sisters-in-law, a way to enjoy time together and do something fun. Fast forward years later, they're still making candles- with the help of their husbands and children- as part of a thriving business called LIMA- United By Love.

In 2022 the candle makers opened a retail location called LIMA House, and now offer candle-making classes, a space to rent out for events, and acts as a studio for them to make all their materials.

The Morning Mix team took a trip to LIMA House to make candles and how everyone else in the community can get involved.

LIMA-United By Love is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more by visiting limaunitedbylove.com.