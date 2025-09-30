MADL partners with NEA Big Read for 12th year

The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read, or NEA Big Read, is an initiative to broaden an understanding of ourselves and community through a shared reading experience. This can inspire meaningful conversations, elevate local voices, celebrate creativity, and build stronger connections.

A curated selection of novels, poetry, short stories, memoirs, and essays is put together and funded to nonprofits across the country to host reading programs. One of those many partners for this year is the Muskegon Area District Library.

The Big Read Kick-off begins October 4 at Muskegon's Mart Dock and ends November 13, where author Leif Enger will pay a visit to the Muskegon Community College Overbrook Theater.

Events are taking place all over Muskegon County and beyond! You can find a full schedule of events in their digital magazine.

MADL programming manager Sarah Rinsema-Sybenga visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok