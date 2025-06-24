Lowell Township BridgeFest returns for second year

Following the success of last year's event, Lowell Township's BridgeFest is returning for a second year at the North Grand River Riverfront Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lowell's Roanoke Ranch for Kids and the Lowell Township Parks Fund.

This year's BridgeFest will feature a new premier food and beverage event! Bands, Brews, & BBQ will pit West Michigan Grill Masters together for friendly competition in a barbecue cook-off.

In addition to live music and local food featured at the event, local breweries will also be present. A kid's zone will be available for younger attendees. BridgeFest will also have various sports tournaments including pickleball, volleyball, and golf.

BridgeFest will be June 28 from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., with brews, ciders, and food trucks opening at 11 A.M. The cook-off will run from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Volunteer opportunities are still available.

Visit lowellbridgefest.com for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

