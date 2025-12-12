Lowell Arts winter concert series running through spring 2026

For those looking to listen to local music throughout the winter months, Lowell Arts' Sound Check concert series is now running through April 2026!

Since November of this year, 12 concerts will take place at Sound Check, located inside the Lowell United Methodist Church at 621 East Main Street. Concerts will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month with only 100 seats available inside the venue.

Future artists to be featured as part of the lineup include Caitlin Cusak, The Wild Honey Collective, Prior Noon, Patty PerShayla, and more. All performances begin at 7 P.M.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, or $16 in advance and $20 at the door for Lowell Arts Members.

Lowell Arts Program Manager Ryne Clarke sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit lowellarts.org for a full concert lineup and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok