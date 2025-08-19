Love Your Neighbor expanding to Holland and Zeeland

For over 40 years, Love Your Neighbor has been a presence in Kent and Ottawa Counties, serving neighbors within the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population through the love of Christ. They address financial, relational, emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of each individual family, partnering with up to 75 families annually through their Life Skills Program.

Currently based in Hudsonville, Love Your Neighbor serves within Hudsonville, Jenison, and Grandville, and are now expanding to extend their services to Holland and Zeeland.

Additionally, the organization is expanding their resources to provide their services in Spanish.

Love Your Neighbor's Development Director, Kaitlin Verkaik, and Life Skills Leader Shari Garcia, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the expansion and impact to West Michigan families.

Visit lovewm.org for more information.

