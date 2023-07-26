Love Legos? Bricks and Minifigs hosting two family-fun events in August

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There is a LEGO project for everyone, and it can be found at Bricks and Minifigs, a Grand Rapids store completely dedicated to all things LEGO. Now's the perfect time for a visit, as they are getting ready to host a couple of family-friendly events in August.

BAM Day will take place on August 8. People can come to the store to see all the different pre-built models, design minifigs, and get special deals on sets available for sale.

Family Build Day is on August 19, when families can sign up to reserve a spot at Bricks and Minifigs to build whatever they want. Tickets will go on sale on August 5.

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids is located at 2927 Breton Road SE.

Get more information on these events atbricksandminifigs.com/grandrapids-mi.