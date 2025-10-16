Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local author publishes first graphic novel

"The Lamb Brothers: Mind Tricks" retails for $12.50 and is available to purchase online
Author Kaiden Powell: The Lamb Brothers
Posted

It's a story about three brothers, an unexpected encounter, and a test of bravery and struggle for survivor.

The Lamb Brothers: Mind Tricks is the debut graphic novel from local author Kaiden Powell. The novel is part of the Lamb Brothers mini series and features brothers Lamb, Sylas, and Tristan on an adventure full of mind tricks and twisting reality.

The series is recommended for readers ages 12 and older and is available to purchase online, retailing for $12.50.

Kaiden sat down with Todd to discuss the publishing process and graphic novel.

Visit myst3riouscomics.com for more information.

