Local artists go head-to-head in timed art competition

ArtPrize may have passed for 2025, but there is an opportunity to witness local artists face off in a timed competition!

Art Battle GR brings 12 local artists who will be tasked with creating full paintings live in front of an audience in three rounds within just 20 minutes. Once the 20 minutes are up, attendees vote for their favorite artist, and then all finished works are auctioned off.

The "battle" will be at Now Gallery GR, located at 200 S. Division Ave. The event is for attendees 21 and older.

Tickets are $20 at the door, but those who register online can receive 25% off their ticket order when entering the code YellowNov.

Art Battle Event Coordinator Carah Lewy and participating artists Vicki Grassmid and Abram Sudan visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit artbattle.com for more information.

