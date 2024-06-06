Lisha B from 104.9 gives the rundown on events to check out in June

Summer is almost officially here, which means there are so many things happening around West Michigan to keep everyone busy!
From music to festivals, get that calendar out! Lisha B, an afternoon radio personality on Magic 104.9, gives the rundown of events people must check out this summer!
Rock The Block - June 8th
Styx & Foreigner Renegades & Juke Box Heroes TourVan Andel Arena- June 11
Nate Bargatze - Van Andel Arena - June 14
STEVIE NICKS LIVE IN CONCERT- Van Andel Arena- June 18
- Grand Rapids Pride Festival- Calder Plaza- June 22