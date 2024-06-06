Watch Now
Lisha B from 104.9 gives the rundown on events to check out in June

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Summer is almost officially here, which means there are so many things happening around West Michigan to keep everyone busy!

From music to festivals, get that calendar out! Lisha B, an afternoon radio personality on Magic 104.9, gives the rundown of events people must check out this summer!

