Lenderink Christmas Tree Farm features year-round family fun

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It may be fall, but Lenderink Christmas Tree Farm is gearing up for the holiday season. The farm, located at 1041 House Street NE in Belmont, offers free hot chocolate and coffee as well as trailer rides to and from cutting your tree. They also provide tree services including bailing, shaking, and drilling.

During the holiday season, Santa makes a visit on Black Friday and the weekends. The farm is also dog-friendly!

The farm has events year-round, and will feature vendor markets on September 27, October 4, and October 11. All vendor markets will be held from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and feature food trucks in addition to local vendors.

There is a lot this family-owned farm offers! Michelle got the chance to visit the farm with Ed Nash to learn more.

Visit lenderinktreefarm.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok