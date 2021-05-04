Legacy Roofing and Restoration brings curb appeal to any home

For those looking to sell their home or those looking to upgrade or repair the home they plan on staying in for years, curb appeal is important! Legacy Roofing and Restoration can boost the curb appeal of your house, making it look nearly brand new.

Legacy Roofing and Restorations is family-owned and operated, with over four generations of experience in the industry. Legacy Roofing offers installation, repair, restoration, and inspection on both residential and commercial roofing. They offer up to lifetime coverage on shingles and other roofing accessories, so if there is any damage due to a natural disaster or the job wasn't done right the first time, they'll replace it at no extra cost to you.

Legacy Roofing installs and repairs so much more than roofs, they also work with windows, siding, decking, insulation, and indoor remodeling projects like a kitchen or bathroom.

For more information on Legacy Roofing and Restorations, visit legacyroofinggr.com or call (616)-414-0054. Also, follow them on Facebook.