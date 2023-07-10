Learn how CarePatrol helped Sue find the best care for assisted living

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As we age, our needs change, and finding the place that will provide the best care for us can be a challenge. CarePatrol is an organization that can help, stepping in to provide expert assistance while focusing on factors like health, social, and financial concerns.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.