Lazy Cat Lounge: Where community and cats come together

On the north side of Holland, just off US-31, sits the Lazy Cat Lounge and Consignment Shop — home to more than a dozen cats searching for their fur-ever homes. But this space fosters more than just felines; it’s designed to build connections within the community.

The lounge was created through a partnership between Piper’s Palace Cat Rescue and Kittens in the Mitten, two private rescues that have seen adoption rates decline over the past year.

Founder Wendee Hofbauer-Drees of Piper’s Palace wanted to create a space where people could meet cats in person, instead of only through foster homes, to find the perfect match.

“We had to come up with a place to adopt our cats where people could see them and hang out with them,” Hofbauer-Drees explained. “That way, potential adopters get to know the cats’ personalities, and our foster families aren’t overwhelmed.”

The entire second floor of the shop is dedicated to the cats, with cozy corners, toys, and couches for visitors to relax and interact with them. For a $10 fee, guests can stay as long as they want, whether to work on a laptop using the lounge’s Wi-Fi, curl up with a book, or simply enjoy time with the cats.

This interaction not only provides joy for visitors but also helps the cats become more adoptable. “The more exposure they get, the better,” Hofbauer-Drees said. “So a $10 fee to visit is nothing compared to what it’s doing for those cats upstairs.”

Downstairs, the first floor is filled with items from local craft and antique vendors, with proceeds helping to support the lounge and local rescue efforts. Vendors offer everything from crochet and jewelry to antiques and secondhand treasures.

Currently, 10 vendors are part of the shop, but Hofbauer-Drees says there’s plenty of room for more. “We’ve opened it up to help others in the community,” she said. “Between the vendors and the rescue, we’re here to help.”

From the cats upstairs to the crafts down below, the Lazy Cat Lounge is more than a place to visit — it’s a place to make a difference. By bringing people and animals together, it’s helping families, supporting local makers, and giving cats the second chance they deserve.

Disclosure: Portions of this article were polished using AI editing software. The original reporting and script were created by Lindsay Poppen.

