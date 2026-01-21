Laughfest and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids co-celebrating March anniversaries

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids has been providing emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any cancer journey or those grieving a loss in their life for 25 years. With free-of-charge services lead by licensed mental health professionals, they meet people where they are at during one of the most difficult times of their lives through in-person, virtual, one-on-one, and group therapy options.

If community connection is one of the top ingredients for Gildas' medicine, then laughter is another, leading to the birth of Gilda's Laughfest in March 2011. The week-long community festival of laughter brings stand-up and improv comedians to Grand Rapids across a variety of venues, with the event returning for its 16th year from March 11 through 15, 2026.

Laughfest is sharing this special time with Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, and in honor of the organization's 25th anniversary in 2026, a pre-festival event "Comedy at the Club" will be hosted at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids on February 13 at 8 P.M. It will be a 90-minute lineup of West Michigan stand-up comedians and improv groups with snacks and beverages available to purchase at the event.

Laughfest will bring comedy at The B.O.B., Midtown, Villa Banquet Bar, The Gilmore, Atwater Brewing, Wealthy Theatre, The Comedy Project, The Big Room, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, and Gun Lake Casino Resort. The Clean Comedy Showcase is also returning to The B.O.B., with comedians Ali Sultan, Hayden Kristal, Maggie Hughes DePalo, Mike Goodwin, and Tim Convy expected to perform.

The laughter doesn't stop on March 15, however! The annual annual Red Door Gala will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on March 25 and feature comedians Brad Upton and Tammy Pescatelli.

All event proceeds throughout the week will benefit Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, ensuring that their crucial services and programs continue to operate. Tickets for Laughfest are on sale right now at laughfestgr.org, where a full schedule of the week-long festivities can also be found.

