Last Silent Disco event of the year set for this week

Silent Discos have been growing in popularity in recent years. They are typically held in outdoor enviornments without a speaker system - instead, users wear wireless headphones and can listen to different channels of music, allowing for each guest to listen to whatever suits their taste while not disrupting others.

Ice Guru Events has been hosting silent discos in Grand Rapids, providing headphone rentals to users and holding silent discos downtown throughout the summer/fall season. For 2025, the last silent disco event of the year will be held at the Blue Bridge on Thursday, November 21 from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M.

This event, "Bass on the Bridge", will feature ten local DJ's on a rotating schedule and warm beverages provided by 24K Gold Coffee. Attendees will be able to listen to one of three music channels, each indicated by different LED lights on their headphones.

Headphone rentals are just $5 per person, and the event is family-friendly and open to all ages. It is also a rain or shine event.

Ice Guru Events' Assistant Manager and Social Media Manager, June Elmer and Jessica Armock, visited the Morning Mix with Headlining DJ Mike Ronan to share more.

Visit iceguru.com for more information and to keep up on future events. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok